A Guilford County best-kept secret: Mountain biking on Owl’s Roost trail

Tucked away just 7 miles from downtown Greensboro there is an escape -- one of the best mountain biking trails in the state.

In fact, Owl's Roost trail is often featured in outdoor magazines.

There are dips, twists, turns, and jumps.

Stephen Williams, president of the Piedmont Fat Tire Society, says "The proximity of our trails to downtown and greater Greensboro -- so close to town -- gives a lot of people a lot of access to get out in nature."

There are 90 miles of trails and greenways in Guilford County. "In 1995, there were only 10 miles of mountain biking trails in Guilford County, today we have 43."

Mark Gatehouse rides the trails. He says each turn takes him away from the realities of life.

"Being emerged in the woods, just truly reaffirming a positive experience you get to enjoy nature, you get to enjoy exercise'."