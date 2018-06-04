Yum! Teachers, school staff get free burger and fries at Red Robin on Tuesday

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Red Robin on Tuesday is thanking teachers and school employees in the best way possible — with free food!

The restaurant chain is offering a free Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries for teachers, counselors, administrators, education professionals, retired teachers and school bus drivers.

“Red Robin knows that remarkable people make us better and we look forward to welcoming all educators to our restaurants on June 5 to show our appreciation for all the hard work they put in throughout the school year,” said Dana Benfield, the company’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer in a statement.

Red Robin says no purchase is necessary and educators must simply show a valid school ID.

The Colorado-based chain has five Tavern Double Burgers with bottomless fries listed on its menu for $6.99 each.

🏆 🍎 Teachers are the best 🍎🏆 That’s why we’re giving you a FREE Tavern Double Burger & Bottomless Fries. Stop in June 5 with your faculty ID to cash in on this delicious gift. https://t.co/q6E67CmaIK pic.twitter.com/vIT7kry5OJ — Red Robin (@redrobinburgers) May 31, 2018