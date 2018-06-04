× Woman accused of killing husband for beating their cat

DALLAS — A Texas woman admitted to killing her husband Saturday morning after he beat their family cat, according to WFAA.

At about 6:45 a.m., police went to a home on Fall Manor Drive in Dallas where 47-year-old Mary Harrison said she shot her husband, Dexter Harrison.

Harrison said her husband was beating their family cat during an argument.

Dexter was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“A man got shot over a cat? It’s kind of crazy. It’s unbelievable. A man loses his life over a cat. I mean, people love their pets, but it ain’t that serious… to die for a cat,” neighbor Carl Phillips told KTVT.

Harrison was charged with murder and taken to the Dallas County Jail on a $100,000 bond.