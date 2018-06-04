Web special: Ledford vs. Whiteville baseball championship series wrap up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEBULON, N.C. -- In the state of North Carolina, high school baseball championships are decided by a best of three-game series.

The Ledford Panthers from Thomasville traveled to Zebulon to play the Whiteville Wolfpack of Whiteville at Five County Stadium looking for their first baseball championship in school history.

Whiteville, a baseball powerhouse in the state, was looking for their ninth championship in school history.

The FOX8 sports team was there for all three games and was able to provide an in-depth look at all of the action. Sports Producer Kevin Wrenn has the story of how the 2a baseball crown was decided.