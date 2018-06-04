× Trump says he has ‘absolute right to pardon myself’

President Donald Trump asserted Monday that he has the right to pardon himself, but suggested that he won’t use that power.

“As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!” the President tweeted.

Trump’s comment comes after one of his attorneys in the Russia investigation, Rudy Giuliani, said Sunday that Trump “probably does” have the power to pardon himself, but won’t.