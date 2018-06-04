Suspect in Amber Alert for 7-month-old Virginia girl possibly spotted in North Carolina

SEVEN SPRINGS, N.C. — The suspect in an Amber Alert issued for a 7-month-old Virginia girl was possibly spotted in North Carolina, according to Virginia State Police.

Virginia State Police said Monday evening that 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy may have been spotted in the area of Seven Springs in Wayne County and may be headed to Oak Island.

Kennedy is accused of abducting 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy from the Danville, Virginia, area.

Kennedy is Emma’s biological father, according to Danville police.

Kennedy has gray hair and green eyes and has several tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt, gray shorts, and black and white Skechers. He also has a pierced left ear.

Police said Kennedy abducted the child after assaulting her mother at a Kwik Stop on Riverside Drive in Danville. He is believed to be armed with a knife.

Authorities say Kennedy’s car is a gold Suzuki Forenza with NC license tag number EKZ-5093.

Kennedy is a registered sex offender. His last known residence is 2688 Valewood Drive in Asheboro. Kennedy was convicted in 2014 of sexual battery, according to the NC Sex Offender Registry.

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to call the Danville Police Department at (434) 799-6510.

