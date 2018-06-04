Suspect in 4 Phoenix area homicides killed self after officers stormed hotel room, police say

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A suspect linked to a series of fatal shootings in Scottsdale and Phoenix, Arizona killed himself after officers stormed his hotel, The Arizona Republic reports.

Police have said the killings of a noted forensic psychiatrist and two paralegals Thursday and Friday are related, and a fourth death at a mental health counseling facility is also be connected. All of the victims were shot within a 10-mile radius in Scottsdale and Phoenix.

MURDERS LINKED: Authorities have now connected all 4 Valley murders to the same suspect, who was found dead inside a North Scottsdale hotel room by a self-inflicted gunshot wound this morning. Rest In Peace Steven Pitt, Laura Anderson, Veleria Sharp, & Marshall Levine #azfamily pic.twitter.com/vatsy3pVAn — Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) June 4, 2018

Four homicide victims

One of the shooting victims was Steven Pitt, a forensic psychiatrist who was involved in several high-profile cases. He was found shot dead in Phoenix on May 31 after witnesses heard a loud argument and gunshots, officials said.

Pitt provided expertise in the investigation into the death of child beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey in 1996, he served as an adviser to prosecutors on the Columbine High School shooting, and he was a consulting expert in Kobe Bryant’s sexual assault case, according to his website.

Veleria Sharp, 48, and Laura Anderson, 49, were shot and killed at a Scottsdale law firm Friday afternoon, according to Scottsdale Police. The double shooting is believed to be related to Pitt’s killing, Hoster said on Saturday.

Both worked as paralegals at the law office of Burt, Feldman, Grenier, a family law firm. Anderson had worked there for more than 10 years, the firm said in a statement to CNN affiliate KNXV.

“Her intellect, passion and friendship has meant more to us than we can even begin to convey. She was more than a coworker, she was a friend, a mother, grandmother, daughter and wife and gave all of herself to her family, her friends and her work,” Burt, Feldman, Grenier said.

Sharp was a dedicated mother, wife and daughter, the law firm said.

“Veleria was a treasured member of our work family. She brought joy, calmness, warmth and compassion to all that she did,” the firm added.

Marshall Levine, 72, was also found dead Saturday in his office at a Scottsdale mental health counseling facility. He had been shot and was found in his office by an acquaintance. Hoster said police were investigating whether Levine’s death was related to the others.