Stokes County high school graduate gets more than $1M in scholarship offers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALNUT COVE, N.C. -- Seniors at Stokes Early College High School racked up about $4 million in scholarship offers. Trazon Mitchell is responsible for a good part of that haul.

"I didn't want to take out any loans," Trazon said. "I wanted to pay for everything with scholarships."​

So he applied for any sized scholarship. Thanks to his laser focus on academics and nearly 5.0 grade point average, Trazon received over $1 million in scholarship offers.

"The key in getting these types of accomplishments is probably setting a goal," Trazon said. "No matter what you may go through along the way, just stay focused on the one goal you want to accomplish."

Trazon's avenue to academic success hasn't always been easy. For a time, he spent hours by his mother's side at the hospital. Trazon's mom, Tina Mitchell, was afraid that his grades would suffer. But Trazon kept on working hard.

"He never missed a beat," Tina Mitchell said. "It was to the point that I thought the school knew. But when came in for a conference, they were shocked."

Trazon also has over 500 hours of community service. His dedication to volunteering at elementary schools was recognized by the White House. In the fall, Trazon will attend the University of North Carolina and major in computer science.

Trazon credits his mother for helping him develop a strong work ethic. The two have built a positive relationship. So it will be tough to watch Trazon go away to school.

"I hate to see him go," she said. "But at the same time, I am excited to see him excel and I what him to be successful. I hate to see him leave."