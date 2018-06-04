Police officer fired after video shows him hitting suspect with patrol car during chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. -- A Georgia police officer was fired after video showed him hitting a suspect with his patrol car during a chase, WSB-TV reports.

Video captured the chase Friday, first on foot, then behind the wheel, showing Timmy Patmon running from officers. Patmon was on probation and had felony warrants out for his arrest.

One officer chased Patmon on foot and Athens-Clarke County Police Officer Taylor Saulters tried using his patrol car to block Patmon's escape.

Saulters then hit Patmon with the right front of his patrol car and it was captured on his bodycam.

"It's police brutality, sure is. It's wrong," the suspect's mother Tammy Brown-Patmon said. "I thought he was dead. I thought my son was dead."

Brown-Patmon saw her son later after he was released from the hospital. She said his arm was broken and he was walking with a limp.

Athens-Clarke County police say Patmon only had scrapes and bruises.

Saulters was put on leave while the department investigated the incident after an outcry from both witnesses and the community. Within hours he was fired.

Department officials said they don't believe Saulters hit Patmon with the car on purpose, but said he was negligent in the chase.

Patmon was scheduled to appear in court Monday.