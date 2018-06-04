× Off-duty firefighter dies after his motorcycle crashes into bear

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. — A motorcyclist died Saturday night after crashing his motorcycle into a large bear in Oregon, KATU reports.

Rhett Larsen, 39, of Bend, Oregon, was traveling on U.S. 26 when a bear ran onto the highway in front of his motorcycle.

Larsen hit the bear, was thrown from his motorcycle and then hit by an oncoming SUV, Oregon State Police told KATU.

The bear also died in the crash.

Larsen was a firefighter with the Bend Fire Department.

The City of Bend posted a tribute to Larsen on their Facebook page Sunday.