Man fights off bear with his bare hands to save pet dog

BOYNE FALLS, Mich. — A Michigan man stepped in and fought a black bear with his bare hands to save his pet dog, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The incident happened in early May after the unidentified man let the beloved beagle of his cabin. Several minutes later, he returned to find a black bear running towards the dog.

“When his beagle barked at the bear it circled around and swatted at the dog as the owner frantically tried to pull him in, only to have the [leash] get tangled,” the report said.

In an attempt to untangle the cable, the man kicked the bear. When the bear came back and bit the dog, the owner punched the bear in the nose.

The bear retreated enough for him to then shut the door.

The beagle received several stitches in its side and rear end but survived.

A Michigan DNR official advised the man to remove all his bird feeders, clean up all the sunflower seed husks, spread some mothballs, and stop feeding corn to the deer and turkeys in the backyard.