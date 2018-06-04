List of feeding sites for Guilford, Forsyth schools’ summer meals programs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Guilford County Schools is expanding its summer meals program with new school feeding locations, additional mobile units and community partners.

Wanda Barber, the program coordinator for the school system, says there is a need for more assistance.

“I have seen the numbers go up especially with the mobile meals added,” Barber said. “When I started with this program back in 2013, we had only reached 68,000 meals for the whole summer. Last summer, we were able to provide 254,000.”

Four new feeding locations this year include Newcomers School, Gibsonville Elementary, Kirkman Park Elementary and Hunter Elementary. They and two dozen other schools (listed below) will serve breakfast and lunch starting June 19 through Aug. 9.

Also new in 2018, an additional mobile meals unit in both High Point and Greensboro. Six trucks in each city will bring the food to the families. Locations will be posted at a later date on the GCS website.

GCS is also working with the Greater High Point Food Alliance to help them with meals over the weekend for the first time.

“One in four children in North Carolina struggle with the issue of hunger and when school is out they go without,” and Carl Vierling, the executive director of the Greater High Point Food Alliance. “We have been working with Guilford County schools to identify potential partners to do weekend feeding.”

Five places in High Point have stepped up so far:

Memorial United Methodist Church – Friday

English Road Baptist Church – Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Exodus United Holiness Church – Saturday

New Bethel Baptist Church – Friday

Power House Baptist Church – Sunday

The Greater High Point Food Alliance has its own app, where you can find the meal locations in the community.

If you’re looking for a meal at a GCS school, you can text FoodNc to 877-877 or check out the list below. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools feeding locations are also listed below.



