Lexington man uses lathe to make beautiful wooden bowls

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Many people learn to work with wood from a family member, but Andrew McCarn taught himself with the help of the internet.

When he starts to work with a piece of wood, he is never quite sure how it will turn out. He says the wood is a true living material and everything is different from piece to piece.

Using a sharp tool and his lathe, he can make a raw log into a bowl in about two hours.

McCarn says he gets better and better with every bowl he turns.

The response to his work has been quite good, so much so he decided to do this full time. He sells his wood product under the name “Carolina Grain Co.”

He sells his products through his website and at arts and crafts shows.