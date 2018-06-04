× ‘I’m going to defend my life’: Homeowner shoots, kills 2 burglars with AK-47

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two would-be robbers died after a Tennessee homeowner pulled out his AK-47 and shot them while inside his home.

The unidentified homeowner told WMC that he came to his Memphis home Friday evening and found the men inside.

“I see my house being ransacked and the dog was still going hysterical in the cage,” he said. “When he saw me he notified the other individual that was with him, ‘hey, they are here.'”

When the duo pulled out their guns, he was able to grab his AK-47 out of the hall closet and fatally shoot the intruders.

“I don’t know what’s going on but I know I’m going to defend my life to the best of my ability,” he said.

The robbers have been identified as 17-year-old Demond Robinson and 28-year-old Azell Witherspoon.

The man has since released surveillance video of the incident to police to confirm his story that the shootings were in self-defense.