× Amber Alert issued after 7-month-old Virginia girl allegedly abducted by North Carolina sex offender

DANVILLE, Va. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 7-month-old Virginia girl who is believed to have been abducted by a registered North Carolina sex offender, according to Virginia State Police.

Police in Danville are looking for Emma Grace Kennedy. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a light blue onesie with dots and a white rabbit on the left leg, with a matching headband.

Emma has a small scar on her left cheek.

Police believe 51-year-old Carl Kennedy, a registered sex offender from North Carolina, abducted her. According to Danville police, Carl is Emma’s biological father.

Carl Kennedy has gray hair and green eyes and has several tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt, gray shorts, and black and white Sketchers.

He also has a pierced left ear.

Police said Kennedy abducted the child after assaulting her mother at a Kwik Stop on Riverside Drive in Danville. He is believed to be armed with a knife.

He was last seen driving a gold Suzuki sedan with fake North Carolina tags FAA-1873. There’s also an emblem on the vehicle that says, “Johnny’s Auto Sales.”

Anyone with information about the abduction is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510 or 911.