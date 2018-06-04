× Alamance County man charged with statutory sex offense with child

GRAHAM, N.C. — A 38-year-old Alamance County man has been charged with sex crimes with a child, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office press release.

On June 2, deputies went to a home on Andover Drive in Graham in reference to the sexual assault of a minor. Arriving deputies met with a woman who said Desmond Tyvon Wilson assaulted her 13-year-old daughter while she was working.

At some point, the girl texted her mother and told her about the alleged assault.

Following an investigation, Wilson was arrested and charged with statutory sex offense with a child, two counts of indecent liberties with a child and providing wine, liquor or malt beverage to a person less than 21.

Wilson was taken to jail on a $100,000 secured bond.