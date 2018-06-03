× Suspect in custody after shots fired near Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – A woman accused of firing gunshots while marathon runners ran the Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego Marathon has been taken into custody.

NBC San Diego reported that calls reporting multiple gunshots came in shortly before 11:30 a.m. The race resumed about 45 minutes later.

There is no current word on if anybody in the marathon was shot.

One officer was taken to a hospital after he accidentally shot himself, police confirmed to FOX5 San Diego.

Thousands of runners participated in the marathon.

Police say the woman was taken into custody and that the scene was fully contained around noon.