Police investigate after 3 teenagers shot and injured in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Three teenagers were shot and injured Saturday night in High Point, according to High Point police.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Meredith Street between East Commerce and Franklin avenues shortly before 10:30 p.m.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the torso, a 17-year-old girl was shot in the back and a 16-year-old girl was shot in the foot, police said in a press release.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police the gunshots came from a white Mustang. Investigators have collected shell casings and took photos to help identify a suspect.

Anyone with any information can call High Point police at (336) 889-4000.