× Person detained after brief standoff, shooting with police at Greensboro home

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A person was detained after a brief standoff with police at a Greensboro home on Sunday morning, which involved gunshots being fired.

Officers were called to 2815 Stratford Drive shortly before 8 a.m. where police were briefly involved in a standoff.

The person fired shots at police, but police took cover and convinced the person to peacefully surrender shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Police took the shooter to a local facility for a mental health evaluation. Nobody was hurt.

The shooting remains under investigation. No names have been released.