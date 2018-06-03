Man who died after watercraft crash on High Rock Lake identified

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — One man is dead and a second person was injured after a personal watercraft crash on High Rock Lake on Saturday.

Taylor Hepler, 22, died after falling off the watercraft and drowning, according to Ashley O’Hare with the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission.

Multiple crews were called to 137 Periwinkle Lane in Lexington at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday near High Rock Lake and Abbotts Creek.

Authorities said Hepler was riding the watercraft at night on Buddle Creek without a life jacket and fell off. Officials are still investigating why he fell off.

A second person also fell off and was listed in stable condition on Saturday night, but was not taken to the hospital.