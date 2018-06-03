× Man shot and killed in Surry County, deputies looking for suspect

DOBSON, N.C. — Deputies are looking for a suspect after a man was found shot and killed at a home in Dobson on Saturday.

Jonathan Patrick White, 38, of Surry County, has found dead after Surry County deputies were called to 317 Fisher Valley Road after a 911 call about a possible shooting.

Deputies were called to the home at about 5:30 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound, according to a press release.

Surry County emergency workers pronounced him dead at the scene.

Nobody has been charged and authorities continue to investigate. Anyone with any information can call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 401-8900.