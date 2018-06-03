× Go-kart driver seriously hurt after hit-and-run crash in North Carolina

BENSON, N.C. — A go-kart driver was seriously hurt after a hit-and-run wreck and authorities are looking for the driver who left the scene.

WRAL reported that the victim was driving a racing-style go-kart in Benson, N.C. at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday when the driver of an Acura sedan hit the go-kart.

The driver of the Acura swerved to try to avoid the go-kart, but crashed and went into a ditch. The go-kart driver was ejected.

The driver of the go-kart was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh with serious injuries.

The driver of the Acura left and abandoned the car about a mile from the crash, according to authorities.