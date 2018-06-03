× Car belonging to missing North Carolina woman found engulfed in flames in Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Officials in Wyoming found a missing North Carolina woman’s car engulfed in flames on Friday morning, according to Laramie, Wy. police.

A 2005 gold Toyota Corolla that belonged to Tamara Ann Gibson was found on fire in Laramie, Wyoming at about 6 a.m.

Gibson has been missing reported out of Asheville since May 24. Authorities said she was not inside the car.

The car suffered extensive damage and the fire is being investigated as a possible arson, according to Laramie police.

Gibson has been described as a 59-year-old white female standing 5-foot- 9 inches and weighing about 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Officials continue to investigate and have not said how her car, which had a West Virginia license plate, ended up in Wyoming.