Video shows South Carolina police officer having a friendly water fight with children in the neighborhood

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. – A South Carolina police officer took the time to have a water fight with some children on a hot summer day.

WMBF reported that Horry County police officer C.J. Mullinax had the water fight while on patrol in the Socastee area on Thursday.

The officer decided to join in after coming across a 2-year-old and 5-year-old having a water fight, according to WMBF viewer Margie Dudding, who filmed part of the fun.

Officer Mullinax also went viral in 2015 after throwing a football with a group of children. He was also in the news recently for buying a homeless man a meal.