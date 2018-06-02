North Carolina sheriff warns residents to check their cash after fake dollar bills circulate in the area

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. – A North Carolina sheriff is warning residents that fake dollar bills are circulating the area.

Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright posted images of the counterfeit bills to Twitter on Friday, urging people to be careful.

The bills look real, but have text written on them that reads, “Copy,” “This is a copy bills,” “Replica Money Props” and “Only Motion Picture Purposes.”

“If you work in a field that receives cash payments, please use extra care to ensure the authenticity of all money,” the sheriff wrote.

Wright posted images of fake $20, $50 and $100 bills. He did not specifically say how many bills have been circulating.