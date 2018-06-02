North Carolina police department mourns loss of K9 who served for more than a decade on the force

WILSON, N.C. – A North Carolina police department is mourning the loss of a beloved K-9 who served in the department for more than a decade.

Wilson police posted to Facebook on Friday that K9 Dakota passed away after working his last shift before his planned retirement.

Dakota’s handler noticed something was wrong Friday with his partner and took his to the veterinarian where he died.

“Dakota protected his handler and his community faithfully for 11 years,” the department said. “He was 12 years old. He was loved by his family, the department, and the many children he touched through countless K9 demonstrations and community events he participated in.”