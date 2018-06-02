Congressional candidate in Virginia admits he’s a pedophile

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFAX County, Va. – Nathan Larson isn't just an admitted pedophile, he created a website that catered to their desires and allowed them to connect with each other. Now he’s running for Congress.

Larson says he wants to fix problems in Washington. But he also says he doesn't have a problem with pedophilia.

The 37-year old accountant said he is running as an independent for the tenth congressional seat in northern Virginia.

This week, the Huffington Post reported Larson's campaign website even shared an IP address with chat rooms that talked about pedophilia and raping women.

Just a couple of years ago, Larson would not have been able to run because he went to prison for threatening presidents Bush and Obama.

But in 2016, then Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe restored voting rights for felons.

Local federal agencies would not confirm or deny any possible ongoing investigations into Larson’s past.

A reporter asked Larson if he’s ever had sex with someone under the age of 18.

"No. But, I mean, I might not tell you if I had, either,” he said.

This isn't the first time Larson has run for office. His platform in the past has included legalizing child pornography, repealing women's right to vote and abolishing state funding for girls to attend high school and college.