2 people sustain minor injuries in 2 separate early morning fires in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Two people sustained minor injuries in two separate early morning fires in Winston-Salem on Saturday.

Crews were called to the 800 block of Brookline Street shortly before 4:30 a.m. and then to the 3600 block of Yale Avenue about an hour later. The fires were about two miles apart.

A neighbor told FOX8 that the Brookline fire was caused by cooking and the victim suffered burns on his arm.

A person in the second fire was injured while trying to escape, but is expected to be OK. The cause of that fire remains under investigation.