2 people are suing McDonald's for $5 million, claiming they had to pay for cheese on their Quarter Pounders

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Two people are suing McDonald’s for $5 million after claiming that they were forced to pay for unwanted cheese on their Quarter Pounders.

The Miami Herald reported that Cynthia Kissner and Leonard Werner filed the class-action lawsuit May 8 in Fort Lauderdale.

They said McDonald’s used to sell four different Quarter Pounder options, two of which came without cheese and cost between 30 to 90 cents less.

The lawsuit claims that the restaurant stopped “separately displaying these products for purchase on menus, and currently lists the availability of Quarter Pounder with Cheese and Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese.”

Customers who don’t want the cheese are forced to pay the same price as one that has it, according to the suit.

McDonald’s has 21 days to file a response to the lawsuit.