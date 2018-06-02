× 130-foot mural of a naked woman adorns a Greensboro gym; ‘I definitely think it’s more memorable’

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the city’s new, eye-catching pieces of public art isn’t so easy to spot, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Unless you live in CityView apartments or have traveled by on a train, you might not know that it exists.

But once you see this mural, you probably won’t forget it.

“I definitely think it’s more memorable,” said CityView resident Will Cutchin, 24. “I don’t remember what was there before.”

What’s there now is an attractive woman stretched out on the back wall of AWOL Fitness on East Washington Street — all 130 feet of her. She gazes up at the sky, seemingly lost in thought.

