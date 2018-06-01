Woman spends more than a week in the hospital after being attacked by dog in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman spent more than a week in the hospital after recently being attacked by a dog in High Point.

Dee Meadows had scars from her head to her toes after being attacked by a neighbor’s pit bull on May 17.

Meadows was visiting her son’s home on Proctor Drive in High Point at the time and was mowing the lawn.

“He knocked me down and started biting on my legs,” she said. “He drug me around the yard and up over the lawn mower twice.”

High Point police were called to the scene and removed the dog, saving Meadows.

Meadows said the same dog also attacked her son a year ago. High Point police said the dog has since been put down.

“I still love animals,” Meadows said. “I don’t want to stop loving animals, I want to keep them and I will. It’s not going to stop me.”