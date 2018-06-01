Winston-Salem police hold softball game to raise money for officer’s sick daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Matt and Erin Troy welcomed their daughter Emrie into the world and doctors delivered a life changing diagnosis.

Doctors diagnosed little Emrie with a congenital heart defect: hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

Erin, who works as a nurse, knew they faced a difficult road ahead.

Emrie spent the first weeks of her life in the hospital fighting to avoid having heart surgery, but her heart condition led to another problem.

"Because of her heart defect one of the common side effects is eating disorders and for whatever reason she just hated eating for us, so it was a constant struggle," Matt said.

Doctors gave Emrie a feeding tube and Erin researched to find the best way to feed their young daughter. Just getting the food she needed became an obstacle.

"Insurance doesn't cover it for us, and that would have been close to $400 a month just to cover the meals that she would have needed," Matt said.

With medical costs mounting, Matt's brothers and sisters at the Winston-Salem Police Department stepped up to help the couple.

On Saturday, they'll play the second annual Keith Garrell Memorial Softball Game in Emrie's honor at Washington Park in Winston-Salem. All the proceeds will go to the Troy family.

"It's just humbling that, you know, that people would go out of their way for us like they have, its amazing -- really is amazing when people come together," Erin said.