Walmart is rolling out a high-end shopping service called Jetblack, USA Today reports.

The personal shopping service, which will cost $50 a month, will give customers access to a personal shopper with a single text. The service includes gift recommendations, free wrapping, speedy delivery and easy returns.

Jetblack is not exclusive to Walmart and includes Saks and Pottery Barn, but it is only available in Manhattan and part of Brooklyn.

