Suspect in bank robbery, officer-involved shooting in Thomasville dies

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- The suspect in a bank robbery Thursday in Rowan County that led to a chase and an officer-involved shooting in Thomasville has died, according to SBI Special Agent in Charge Brent Culbertson.

The robbery happened at the First National Bank on East Innes Street in Salisbury.

Authorities used stop sticks to stop the suspect near Anderson Hobby Shop at 1101 Mendenhall St. in Thomasville.

The suspect tried to get into the store and stabbed the owner of the business, who was trying to stop him from getting in.

Salisbury police shot then the suspect. FOX8 learned Friday that he has since died. His name has not been released.

There is no word on the extent of the store owner's injuries.