Summer Night Lights kicks off in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back “Summer Night Lights.”

Helping keep teens stay active and safe, SNL provides different activities at the Greensboro Sportsplex.

Britt Huggins, director of youth development, says this is the largest initiative the city offers teens.

“I think it’s just providing a good outlet for teens to come and just be a part of something,” Huggins said.

It allows kids to release some energy and make new friends.

“The games get pretty intense, but good fun and good competition. That’s what we like to see,” Huggins said.