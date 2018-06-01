× Silver Alert canceled for missing Winston-Salem man

UPDATE: Shute was found in good health. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Winston-Salem man, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

An alert was issued early Friday morning for 39-year-old Rashad Ali Shute, who has a condition that requires medication.

Shute was last seen leaving the Wamu’s Family Care Center on Shelter Cove around 5 p.m. on May 31.

He has been described as a black man, standing 5’2″ and weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Shute was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, dark green shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information about Shute’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.