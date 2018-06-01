Roseanne says she ‘begged’ ABC to save her show

Roseanne Barr has revealed that she begged ABC executives to keep her show on the air before the network canceled its hit sitcom, “Roseanne.”

Barr tweeted more details on the fallout Thursday, saying she “begged” her boss, Ben Sherwood, president of the Disney-ABC Television Group, to let her redeem herself.

“I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC 2 let me apologize & make amends. I begged them not to cancel the show. I told them I was willing to do anything & asked 4 help in making things right. I’d worked doing publicity 4 them 4 free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged 4 ppls jobs,” she wrote.

She went on to describe their conversation with Sherwood.

“He said: what were you thinking when you did this? I said: I thought she was white, she looks like my family! He scoffed & said: “what u have done is egregious, and unforgivable.’ I begged 4 my crews jobs. Will I ever recover from this pain? omg,” she tweeted later.

Barr was fired after she sent a series of racist tweets Tuesday about Valerie Jarrett, a former aide to President Barack Obama. In a response to a comment about Jarrett, Barr had compared the aide to “Planet of the Apes” and the Muslim Brotherhood.

After her firing, Barr said she was leaving Twitter, but has continued making several statements, including one where she blamed the sleep aid Ambien for the tweets that resulted in the show’s cancellation.

In the flurry of tweets Thursday, she apologized to her “Roseanne” co-star, Jayden Rey.

“I think I’ll b better tomorrow. The saddest part of all is 4 Jayden Rey on the show whom I grew2 love so much & am so ashamed of myself that she would ever think I do not love her bc she is African American. It’s the most gawd awful painful thing. I can’t let myself cave in tho,” she added.

Barr ended her series of tweets by promising that she will be away from Twitter “for a while.”

I end by offering everyone involved one more apology and prayers for healing of our divided nation. Tomorrow is Shabbat and I will continue to pray that everything for everyone goes forward & ends well for all. signing off twitter for a while. love u guys! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 1, 2018

A few hours later, she deleted the tweets about her begging ABC not to cancel the show and her apology to her co-star. The only one left said she was signing off Twitter for a while and she was offering “everyone involved one more apology and prayers.”

After she sent the tweets about Jarrett on Tuesday, she said she was quitting social media then, too. That didn’t last long — she was back within hours.