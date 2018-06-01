× Police identify man shot and killed by officer in Thomasville after bank robbery and chase

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – The suspect in a bank robbery Thursday in Rowan County that led to a chase and an officer-involved shooting in Thomasville has died.

Jerick Raheem Gray, 42, of High Point, died in the hospital after being shot by a Salisbury officer, according to Salisbury police.

The robbery happened around 12:35 p.m. at the First National Bank on East Innes Street in Salisbury. The suspect left the bank and led officers on a multi-jurisdictional chase.

Authorities used stop sticks to stop the suspect near Anderson Hobby Shop at 1101 Mendenhall St. in Thomasville.

The suspect tried to get into the store and stabbed the owner of the business, who was trying to stop the man from getting in.

There was a female passenger in the car that Gray drove and she is currently being treated for an unrelated medical condition, according to police. Police have not said if she was an accomplice.

Police have identified the officer who shot the suspect as Christopher Schenk, who has been with the Salisbury Police Department since 2007. He is currently assigned to patrol as a field training officer.

The person who was stabbed in Thomasville is still being treated in the hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening and police said he is expected to make a full recovery.

Salisbury police said they are continuing to work on the case with police in Thomasville and the State Bureau of Investigation.