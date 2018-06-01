Multiple bear sightings have been reported in Forsyth County in the last few days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Multiple bear sightings have been reported in Forsyth County within the last few days.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says it has received seven bear sighting calls, the latest being shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday.

One of the bear sightings was reported at the AMC movie theater on Hanes Boulevard.

Deputies say other sightings have been at Holder Road, Springfield Farm Road, River Ridge Drive, River Center Drive and Lewisville-Clemmons Road.

Will Smith said he was looking toward the woods and recently spotted a bear on U.S. 421.

"It was pretty big I wouldn't want to tangle with it," said Smith said.