Memorial motorcycle ride benefits children in local hospice care

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — What started as a memorial motorcycle ride benefiting one child has grown to help many children in local hospice care.

"This is all by accident … it just happened," said Doug Shambley, who started the Tricky Ricky Ride 12 years ago in memory of his brother. "We've raised over $300,000 over the years."

The money raised helps grant wishes for children in hospice care.

The popular ride ends with an outdoor concert on Shallowford Church Road in Elon. Organizers will need a new place next year as the land was recently sold.

"I don’t think the ride will ever stop," said Shambley. "I don’t know in what aspect it will go on, but I don’t think the ride will ever stop."

The money raised goes toward Sam's Wish Fund, named for teenager Samantha Harvell who died of cancer.

The fund helps send kids along with their family on trips, cruises and even hot air balloon rides.

“It’s really provides a wonderful way for families to just be normal families again,” said Patti Gasparello, with Kid's Path at Hospice of Alamance-Caswell.

She says the fund has also helped children who can't travel find joy.

"The wish fund bought an indoor swing that is adapted and the child loves it," she said. “The child was able to swing in a swing which she was never able to do before."

This year's event has been postponed due to the weather. A new date is currently being arraigned.

To learn more about the ride and how you can donate to the fund visit trickyrickyride.com.