× Man sought in fatal shooting at Winston-Salem home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are searching for a man suspected in the fatal shooting of another man in Winston-Salem early Wednesday morning, according to a Winston-Salem press release.

At about 12:55 a.m., police went to a home in the 1300 block of Pleasant Street in reference to a “discharge of firearms.” Arriving officers found 25-year-old Antoine Tyrone Bishop lying in the doorway of the home with an apparent gunshot wound.

Emergency crews responded and Bishop was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have since determined that the home was vacant and being used to keep and store drugs. They also say a struggle led to the shooting death of Bishop.

According to the release, the suspect was injured during the fight and was taken from the home to the intersection of North Liberty Street and New Hope Lane.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.