× Man has life-threatening injuries after 3-car crash in Winston-Salem bank drive-thru

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has life-threatening injuries after a bizarre three-car crash at a Winston-Salem bank drive-thru, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The crash happened at 1:06 p.m. Friday in the drive-thru of the Bank of America at 1209 Silas Creek Parkway.

Police said the driver of a 2002 Ford Taurus, an 83-year-old man, was sitting in line at the drive-thru with a 1992 Ford Ranger in front of it and a 2008 Chevrolet Impala behind it.

For an unknown reason, the driver of the Taurus pulled forward and hit the Ranger, then reversed and hit the Impala.

The driver of the Ranger, James Wilkerson Plemmons Jr., 65, of Lexington, pulled forward and got out of his vehicle to inspect the damage.

After the Taurus reversed and crashed into the Impala, it went forward again, hitting Plemmons. That action does not appear to be intentional, Winston-Salem police said.

Plemmons was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Taurus and the driver and a passenger in the Impala were not injured.

The Winston-Salem Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating and there is no word on charges.

36.066355 -80.254914