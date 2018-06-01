‘I started shaking’: Woman claims someone spiked drink at popular Charlotte bar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman claims someone spiked her drink on May 12 at Rooftop 210 in uptown Charlotte, WSOC reports.

“I started shaking, almost like I was having a seizure,” Leah McGuirk said.

The Charlotte woman said she went to the popular bar with friends. She ordered a drink, and drank most of it and, within 30 minutes, she blacked out.

“And the bar is there, so I had my cup, like, right there, which is the weird part,” McGuirk said. “I didn’t turn away from my cup.”

McGuirk posted her experience on social media and it was shared nearly 2,000 times.

She also filed a police report.

The chief security officer at Rooftop 210 said McGuirk contacted security and said other people had told her they had experienced similar incidents at the bar.

Bar security declined to speak to Channel 9 on camera but said this is the first time since the bar’s inception that they’ve heard of any such allegations. They also recommended steps they take to keep customers safe.

They said they hire their own security and off-duty officers and train staff to monitor suspicious activity.