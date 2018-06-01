× Guilford County Schools to hold parent meetings on tornado-impacted schools for upcoming year

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will hold three meetings next week to discuss plans for the tornado-impacted schools for the upcoming school year, according to a press release.

The Peeler Elementary meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. on June 6 at Power House of Deliverance Church.

The Hampton Elementary meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on June 6 at New Hope Baptist Church.

The meeting for Erwin Montessori is at 6 p.m. on June 7 at Genesis Baptist Church.

For more information, contact Tina Firesheets at (336) 669-3309.