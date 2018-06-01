× ‘Get on out the store’: 80-year-old man allegedly kicked out of grocery store over service dog

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia family is furious after they say their 80-year-old grandfather was asked to leave a local grocery store because of his service dog, according to WTVM.

August Debrabant says he was asked to leave the Food Depot in Columbus on May 23 by an off-duty deputy.

Debrabant, who has a Chihuahua that helps monitor his medication levels and offer emotion support, said he received no explanation as to why he was being kicked out.

“It just made me feel bad. I told them it was my service dog, they said, I don’t care, get on out the store,” Debrabant said.

According to the Americans with Disabilities Act, the law does not demand specific identification for service animals.

“If it is disrupting the service or business. If you bring a dog in and it is barking, defecating, can tell it is not trained, at that point, it is legal to ask them to leave with it. If the dog is behaving, that can get you into a lot of trouble,” said Jeff Gettangs, head trainer at Off-Leash K-9 Training.

The store manager has since apologized to the family, saying it welcomes all service dogs.

The deputy is currently under investigation.