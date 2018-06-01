× Davidson County man charged with rape of a 13-year-old child

DENTON, N.C. – A 43-year-old Davidson County man faces several sex offense charges involving a 13-year-old victim, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Zackary Dean Gerringer, of Denton, faces three counts of felony statutory rape and felony first degree rape of a child and another three counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor.

Deputies said Gerringer began molesting the victim in 2002. Detectives started investigating the case in February 2015.

Gerringer had been in Dubai and flew back to the United States last month. He was taken into custody in New York and brought back to Davidson County.

The suspect has been jailed under a $1 million bond and has court planned for June 1.