Celebrate the Year of the Bird at the North Carolina Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- The National Geographic Society named 2018 as the Year of the Bird.

It marks the 100th anniversary of the Migratory Bird Act, a law that basically saved many birds from extinction.

The North Carolina Zoo has the perfect place to celebrate the year. It's a place where you can see 90 birds of 28 different species flying around the aviary.

Most come from tropical locations, but several local species live there too.

The best time to visit is at feeding time, which is around 9:30 a.m.