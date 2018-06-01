× 7-year-old child dies after being found floating in a pond near Martinsville

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 7-year-old child died after being found floating in a pond near Martinsville on Friday, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

Authorities were called to the 100 block of Davis Road shortly after 5 p.m. after a 911 call about a possible drowning.

A Henry County deputy swam out and brought the child back to shore. The child was taken to Sovah Health in Martinsville and pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the name of the child or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

An autopsy for the child is planned for Saturday.