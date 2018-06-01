× 68-year-old woman killed in skydiving accident in South Carolina

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A skydiver who fell to her death while skydiving in South Carolina Thursday afternoon has been identified, according to WSOC.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Chester-Catawba Airport on King Air Drive.

The general manager at SkyDive Carolina said the 68-year-old woman, identified as Carolyn Clay, was a “highly-experienced” skydiver from Williamsburg, Virginia with more than 15,000 jumps of experience.

Officials said the skydiving accident happened during the annual CarolinaFest skydiving event. They said Clay safely deployed her main parachute but experienced a malfunction.

Skydivers from all around the world were participating at the CarolinaFest.

In 2016, two jumpers collided in mid-air at SkyDive Carolina. One died and the other broke his leg.

In 2014, at the same place, a man died after his primary parachute didn’t open, and in 2012, a skydiver was killed in a hard landing