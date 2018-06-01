× 17-year-olds charged in ATM robbery and attempted robbery with shots fired in Winston-Salem

Two people have been charged in a robbery and an attempted robbery at an ATM, with one accused of shooting into a vehicle, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Byron Lamont Wesley, 17, and Syncere Raquon Douthit, 17, both of the 300 block of Clayton St. in Winston-Salem, were arrested at their house Thursday afternoon and each charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, said Lt. Michael Cardwell. Douthit was also charged with one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

The pair is accused of demanding money from a woman at a CashPoints at 635 Coliseum Drive, though ultimately only taking her cellphone, about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. She was able to get away, police said.

A few minutes later, police allege, the two 17-year-olds tried to rob a man who drove up to the same ATM. When he tried to drive off, one of the two fired at the victim’s car, with one of the bullets entering the car, police said. The driver was uninjured.

Wesley and Douthit were both jailed with bails set at $100,000 each, Cardwell said.